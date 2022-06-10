BTS member V wins hearts with sign language

IT’S important for celebrities to embrace fans irrespective of race, gender, background, and disability. BTS member V seems to understand this more than anyone else.

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently won the hearts of fans when he interacted with them using sign language.

This happened when Taehyung made his radio DJ debut on Kim Eana’s Starry Night showover the weekend.

During one of the breaks, Taehyung took the opportunity to greet fans who were outside the studio watching the broadcast ‘live’.

At one point, Taehyung expressed his feelings using hand gestures to communicate “feel good,“ “like,“ and “hug” to his fans, and this received heaps of praise.

V appears to be familiar with sign language hand gestures, as he has communicated using hand gestures in previous events.

His gestures did not go unnoticed by deaf ARMY members, who praised him for making the right gestures correctly, and for showing that he embraces inclusivity.