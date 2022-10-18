BTS reunites for massive show in Busan following hiatus

THEY were together again – even if it was for just one show. All seven members of BTS shared the stage in Busan over the weekend in a special concert for them to deliver the BTS experience to South Korea once again.
This came after the group’s announcement of a “new chapter” four months ago, where it was revealed that each member was “splitting” to pursue solo musical activities.
The free show on Saturday, titled Yet to Come in Busan, was put on in the port city to support South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030. The South Korean supergroup were also named the official ambassadors for the prospective bid.
While around 52,000 group’s fans filled the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, other supporters gathered across the city at an additional 12,000 locations to watch the performance live-streamed on massive screens.
At the gig, group members spoke about reuniting for the special performance, which included a stacked setlist featuring hits such as Butter and Dynamite, both of which have topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
The show was closed with an encore performance of Yet to Come (the Most Beautiful Moment).
“If the seven BTS members feel the same way and if you guys have faith in us, we will overcome whatever happens to us in the future and we will perform with you guys and make music,“ group leader RM, told fans at the show.
RM was possibly referring to South Korea’s mandatory military service for men, which looms over the group’s future. While some fans are hoping for a last-minute exemption, military officials have repeatedly said that it would be “desirable” for BTS members to begin serving, sooner rather than later.
The show that was BTS’ first “reunion” was also a first of sorts for many of the group’s fans.
Kim Si Hyun, a junior in high school, has been a BTS fan since its debut in 2013. She attended her first show on Saturday, and said the group exceeded expectations.
Another, Gebi Medina, a director at an advertising agency in Indonesia, bought a ticket in August with six of her friends. For her, the show’s highlight was the first live performance of the new song, Run BTS.