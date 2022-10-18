BTS reunites for massive show in Busan following hiatus

THEY were together again – even if it was for just one show. All seven members of BTS shared the stage in Busan over the weekend in a special concert for them to deliver the BTS experience to South Korea once again.

This came after the group’s announcement of a “new chapter” four months ago, where it was revealed that each member was “splitting” to pursue solo musical activities.

The free show on Saturday, titled Yet to Come in Busan, was put on in the port city to support South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030. The South Korean supergroup were also named the official ambassadors for the prospective bid.

While around 52,000 group’s fans filled the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, other supporters gathered across the city at an additional 12,000 locations to watch the performance live-streamed on massive screens.

At the gig, group members spoke about reuniting for the special performance, which included a stacked setlist featuring hits such as Butter and Dynamite, both of which have topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.