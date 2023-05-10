BTS’s Jungkook unveils debut solo album

JUNGKOOK, the BTS sensation, who has been riding a wave of success with recent hit singles, is all set to delight his fans with thrilling news from a different perspective. Following his back-to-back chart-toppers like Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, and his latest hit 3D with Jack Harlow, Jungkook’s solo career is on an upward trajectory.

Bighit Music (South Korean entertainment company that is responsible for managing the popular K-pop group BTS) has officially confirmed that Jungkook is gearing up to drop his inaugural solo album titled Golden next month.

Scheduled to release on Nov 3 at 1pm KST, Golden will boast 11 tracks, which notably include his previously unveiled digital singles, Seven and 3D. Bighit Music describes the album as an artistic reflection of Jungkook’s golden moments as both a member of BTS and a solo artist, promising fans not only special stage performances but also a variety of appearances coinciding with the release of Golden.

The announcement has sent the BTS Army, the group’s devoted fanbase, into a frenzy of excitement. Fans have taken to social media to express their eager anticipation. In the interim, Jungkook will treat fans to a sneak peek of his upcoming pre-release single, 3D, on “Music Bank,” airing on Oct 13.