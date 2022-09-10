BTS’s military enlistment decision in December

ACCORDING to a news report quoting the South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Park Bo Gyoon, BTS’s military enlistment decision will be known by December.

The South Korean supergroup’s military enlistment status has been a hotly debated topic this year. In South Korea, all male citizens are required to serve in the military for about two years.

However, there are some exemptions for award-winning athletes and classical musicians endorsed by the ministry to contribute to alternative services in their related fields instead of joining the military.

An amendment has been proposed to allow pop culture artistes who have received the order of merit or medal in culture or sports to be listed under “Art and Sports Personnel,“ but it remains pending.

The minister informed the media that he will finalise the decision on whether to allow BTS the exemptions from military service by December, after carefully reviewing the matter and taking into consideration that BTS has put Koreans and their culture on the map.