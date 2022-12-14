BTS's RM enters the Billboard chart with highest-charting solo album

SINCE BTS declared in June that they will focus on individual music, this new phase has witnessed solo releases from J-Hope and Jin, and more recently, Kim Namjoon aka RM's new 10-track solo album, Indigo.

Indigo, which featured excellent collaborations, became a smash sensation as soon as it was released internationally on Dec 2. It has already passed several milestones since its release. This week, the album debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 albums list, while its first single Wild Flower debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It previously debuted on the Official Albums Chart at No. 45.

Wild Flower is a song about RM’s journey, aspirations, and what he aspired and achieved as an artist. In terms of the music video, it garnered over nine million views in the first 24 hours and over two million likes from viewers.

Erykah Badu, Anderson.Paak, Epik High's Tablo, South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Sawol, Paul Blanco and others participated on the K-pop superstar's new album.

Indigo, which reads like a journal and recalls the experiences and stories that RM has experienced, has a broad resonance for the rapper.

With this accomplishment, RM joins his brothers Suga and J-Hope as the third Korean solo artiste to ever reach the top.

The popular K-pop group's unofficial hiatus will last until 2025, to allow all seven members to finish their necessary military service in South Korea.

Congratulations to our leader, RM!