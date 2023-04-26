BTS’s SUGA to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’

BTS rapper SUGA is expected to make an appearance on the popular US variety show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on May 1, 2023.

SUGA, who released his album D-Day under his stage name Agust D on April 21, is expected to talk about the final part of his Agust D album trilogy following Agust D and D-2. There are also rumours that he will perform a new song on The Tonight Show.

This will be SUGA’s first guest appearance on The Tonight Show as a solo performer. The last time he made an appearance on the programme was with BTS in July 2021.

Meanwhile, back in South Korea, SUGA’s BTS groupmates Jimin and J-Hope took up the Haegeum Challenge on TikTok inspired by D-Day’s first single Haegeum, to show their support for him. They both showed their slick dance skills while performing to the song, drawing praise from their fans.

Aside from his appearance on The Tonight Show, fans can also catch SUGA as he kicks off SUGA’s August D-Day world tour, starting Aug 26, 2023.