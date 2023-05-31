BTS’s V is named the top ‘Face Genius’

A PROMINENT fashion magazine, Marie Claire Hong Kong recently ranked V (Kim Taehyung) of BTS first place on the list of its ‘Top 9 Male Star Face Geniuses in K-dramas’.

The term “Face Genius” is quite common in South Korea, as it is used to define a person (usually a celebrity) with a stunning appearance and a face with a perfect golden ratio that stands out in any crowd.

Marie Claire Hong Kong stated: “As a regular patron of the ‘Top 100 Most Handsome Men in the World,‘ BTS’s V showcases his flower-boy visuals and exudes a unique charm as both a singer and an actor.”

The list also includes other significant male stars, Hwang Minhyun, Nam Joohyuk, Ahn Hyoseop, Rowoon, Kim Mingyu, Kim Minjae, Cha Eunwoo, and Park Jinyoung.

Moreover, BTS’s V has also been ranked ‘The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023’ by more than ten international websites, including Technosports, Fabbon, and Jagran TV.

It’s not unusual for V to top rankings, most of all beauty, as his looks are both stunning and unique, a beautiful blend of delicate Eastern aesthetics and sculptural Western beauty standards. Thanks to this many fans often look to him as the “visual representative of K-pop”.

V is a member of BTS, one of the biggest K-pop groups known today, but other than his group’s success, he also has a growing solo career that started in 2019, with hits like Scenery, Snow Flower, and Christmas Tree. He also joined a docuseries, In the Soop: Friendcation that airs on Disney+ and Hotstar.