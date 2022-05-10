BTS’s V praised for breaking gender stereotypes in fashion

FOR years, BTS vocalist Taehyung (also known as V) has been a style icon, and he is also admired for his ability to defy gender stereotypes and wear whatever he wants. V has worn every style with aplomb.

He's been nothing short of a style icon, both on and off the stage. We have all seen him in tight jackets and slim jeans, but the singer also has a flair for nonchalantly defying gender preconceptions while looking pretty spiffy.

A video posted recently by YouTuber Dia.sister, a jewelry-focused style enthusiast, identified a number of celebrities she feels break gender stereotypes by wearing pearl jewellery. And V was on the list, along with a few other male celebrities. Pearls are frequently considered of as something that ladies wear to meet society's expectations, and seeing someone as good-looking and confident as V donning the stunning accent is a treat to witness.

Other male celebrities included in the list include Harry Styles, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, actor Lee Dong-Hwi, WINNER's Mino, HIGHLIGHT's Yang Yoseob, and major league baseball star Joc Pederson.

V has always been recognised for his efforts to break down barriers and embrace fashion in its purest form rather than conform to conventional standards. BTS's V consistently manages to capture people's attention and hearts. He is not only extremely brilliant, but he is also a major trendsetter!