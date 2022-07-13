BTS to feature on Disney collaboration projects

THE Walt Disney Company and K-pop superstars BTS are currently developing several projects for Disney+.

This new global entertainment agreement between The Walt Disney Company and BTS’ studio home Hybe will see the production of five titles for the Disney’s streaming services, Disney+, including three unique projects showcasing BTS or BTS members.

Since its launch in South Korea in November 2021, Disney+ has been actively growing its K-drama programming, following Netflix Squid Game in using the category’s worldwide popularity to acquire customers in Asia, South America, and worldwide. Disney+ has promised more than 20 Korean titles in 2022, including 12 brand-new titles.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hybe to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” stated Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s APAC head of content.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” added Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

BTS revealed earlier this month that they intend to spend the current phase of their career focusing on solo projects and a transition group members initially described as a “hiatus.”

Hybe later clarified that the group very much remains together, despite their interest in individual endeavors, and that they will still remain together as a supergroup. It appears that the forthcoming Disney+ would be a great medium for the individual members of the world’s most popular group to show a new side of themselves.