BTS to miss MAMA 2021

DUE to South Korea’s new mandatory quarantine rules, K-pop supergroup BTS won’t be able to be present for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Since mid-November, BTS has been in the United States for their Permission to Dance On Stage concert tour, with a final performance at the Jingle Ball Tour last Friday.

The South Korea government has mandated that anyone arriving from overseas must undergo a 10-day quarantine, due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

Since the 2021 MAMA will be held on Dec 11, BTS will not be able to attend the event as they will only be released from their mandated quarantine on Dec 14.

Mnet has yet to release a statement about the matter.