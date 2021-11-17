BTS Twitter account suspended

RECENTLY, BTS WORLD, an official account dedicated to promoting content about the K-pop band’s mobile game, was suspended. The news was confirmed by a member of the group’s fanbase, BTS Army.

According to the fan, the account has been down since Monday. Fortunately, the culprit behind this was soon revealed.

It turns out it was a social group called Team Copyright. The team identifies as Bangelidishi cyber security researchers. The group has over 5,000 followers on Facebook. Before suspending BTS WORLD, the group had initially requested Twitter to remove the account’s profile picture and cover photo.

This is not the first time Team Copyright has come for BTS and its fans. In fact, the social account has been on a mission to report or take down varipous BTS fan accounts.

For instance, one fan shared how her fan account’s profile photo and cover were removed multiple times by Team Copyright.

Their reason for doing this? BTS supposedly goes against the team’s beliefs. Based on their Facebook page, the team is a non-profit organisation dedicated to achieving clean cyberspace, by removing any “adult and atheist” content online.

Hence, they have been targeting BTS because they believe BTS has been promoting atheism, equality, and homosexuality. An active member of the group even interacts with ARMY to report their accounts.

Fans are currently trying to get BTS WORLD and their pictures back online.