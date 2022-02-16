BTS’ V is latest K-pop star to be Covid-positive

ANOTHER member of BTS has fallen victim to the Coronavirus.

BTS’s V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung) recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, after experiencing symptoms over the weekend. He became the fifth member of the K-pop superstar boyband to have been infected since the pandemic started to spread in early 2020.

According to a statement by BIGHIT Music, V visited the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, “after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test.”

That night, the 26-year-old was informed that he had contracted the virus.

“V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and did not show any extraordinary symptoms apart from mild fever and sore throat. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” according to the statement.

BIGHIT assured the BTS ARMY that V had not met with any other members of the group since Saturday, and that everyone wore masks all the time.

Despite not experiencing any symptoms themselves, other BTS members were also tested for Covid and the results turned out negative.

Recently, Jimin recovered from both Covid-19 and surgery for acute appendicitis, while Suga, RM, and Jin had contracted the virus last December. All of them have since recovered.