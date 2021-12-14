BTS’ V once rebuked in fan chatroom

It was recently revealed that before they started the Weverse, BTS member V decided to go log in into an ARMY chatroom on KakaoTalk to spend some time with the group’s fans. However, things did not go quite as he planned that day.

He joined a chatroom in the wee hours of the morning around 3AM – and promptly got scolded. First, he was told to change his username to his “real name”, as nobody believed that that Kim Tae-hyung (V’s actual name) was the real Kim Tae-hyung.

Another rule in the chatroom that V violated was communicating through text, for which he was also penalised, as users were only supposed to converse with pictures in the chat.

To prove his identity and to avoid getting kicked out of the chatroom, V decided to send a voice message to the chat, promising that he would upload proof on Twitter. However, it did not seem to have much effect.

He apologised and did his best to follow the rules, but it was just too confusing for the South Korean singer.

In the end, V left the chat but promised to return once he learned more about the fan chatroom rules to avoid breaking any more of them in the future.

Fans could not get over how sweet he was and many wished that they were there to witness it.