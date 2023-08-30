BTS’ V shines on Billboard charts

BTS’ V has taken a fresh approach by unveiling two pre-released music videos that offer a sneak peek into his forthcoming album, titled Layover. The tracks, namely Love Me Again and Rainy Days, have been met with enthusiastic applause from his fan base, building up fervent excitement for the imminent launch of his solo album.

These songs have already begun to make their mark by achieving remarkable records.

V has marked his presence on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second time as an individual artist. During this week’s ranking, V’s latest solo pre-release track, Love Me Again, made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list, securing the 96th position.

This accomplishment signifies the song’s popularity in the United States. Love Me Again becomes V’s second solo track to grace the chart, following his earlier solo endeavour, Christmas Tree, which made its debut at No. 79 the previous year.

Simultaneously, V’s other pre-release track, Rainy Days, made its entry at No. 18 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100. Love Me Again also marked an impressive entry, securing the first position on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, the third position on the primary Digital Song Sales Chart, the eighth spot on the Global Excl. US chart and the 16th position on the Global 200.

Adding to the excitement, V recently shared a teaser of his upcoming track, Blue, which is a part of his solo album. This teaser has effectively heightened the anticipation and eagerness among fans for the album’s release.

The album, Layover, is anticipated to showcase a collection of five songs along with an additional bonus track. Furthermore, V is all set to officially re-release Scenery, Winter Flower and Winter Bear as part of his promotional schedule, ensuring their availability on all major streaming platforms.

The much-awaited solo album by BTS’ V is scheduled for release on Sept 8.