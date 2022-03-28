BTS’ V turns sweater brand into international obsession

THE members of BTS are not only highly influential in the world of music and dance, but they’re also proven fashion icons, with fans latching on every item of clothing that they are seen to be wearing or promoting.

In particular, BTS member V whose real name is Kim Taehyung – has been drawing attention to relatively new South Korean workwear brand Noice, after he was spotted wearing several of the brand’s signature Big Logo Sweatshirts.

Fans have been rushing to grab their very own versions of the signature apparel worn by V, so much so that Noice, which was launched only last year, has seen its overall sales skyrocketing not just among ARMYs, but also to the general market.

The Big Logo Sweatshirt became the brand’s biggest bestseller as it was preordered in mass quantities by overseas fans, and the brand even entered 12 famous overseas select shops. Reportedly, last season, overseas exports amounted to 1 billion won (RM3.4 million).

It is amazing how much influence V has among fashionable fans, and many are wondering if an official collaboration with the brand could be on the cards in the future.