Burton’s displeasure

DIRECTOR Tim Burton is seemingly done with Warner Bros and Disney. In a recent interview with the British Film Institute, Tim Burton was vocal over his dismay over how Warner Bros once scrapped his Superman Lives film, which would have had Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel, and how he felt seeing Cage as Superman and Michael Keaton’s Batman in DC Studios’ The Flash.

“No, I don’t have regrets,” Burton said of the scrapped Superman project.

“I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life”.

After the success of Burton’s first two Batman films in the early ‘90s, along with how the films helped propel a franchise, Burton was tapped by Warner Bros to direct Cage as Superman in Superman Lives in the late ‘90s.

However, the film was cancelled after spending nearly two years in pre-production.

Once The Flash was released this year, Cage or a CGI representation of him, appeared as Superman in a brief action sequence.

Burton reacted to Cage’s Superman and Keaton’s Batman in The Flash, comparing the cameos to the recent trend of reimagining films and characters using an AI platform.

“But also, it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio. They can take what you did, ‘Batman’ or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it,” Burton explained.

“Even though you’re a slave to Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this.”