BUZZ Honours our superheroes

Take advantage of this opportunity to honour your father, uncle, grandfather, or any other special man in your life.

SUPERHEROES are often what you see onscreen—different people with different names but offscreen, there is a constant superhero that goes by the same name even if they’re all also different people. A father is the superhero that everyone desires but does not always have. BUZZ invited our readers to send in their personal wishes to their superhero, the one they regard as their father.

Abdul Muzafar - Maisarah and Siblings “Happy Father’s Day, daddy! Thank you for all of your sacrifices for our family, as well as the joy and love you bring into our lives. Thank you for taking good care of Mama and my brothers. Thank you for everything you have done for me and our family. You’ve always been there for me as a father and a best buddy. Daddy, stay healthy!”

Kumaran - Schweeta, Shharini and Tanishqq “Happy Father’s Day to our one and only hero! You might be a strict math teacher, but you are the best one we’ve got. Thank you for always being there whenever we need you and bringing happiness to our lives. We wish you the best of health and so many more ecstatic memories with us. We love you, appa! You are the best father in the world.”

Lufti - Najwa “Dear abah, Happy Father’s Day! I wish nothing but the best for you! Thank you for being my mentor and my biggest fan. Abah, you’re the man who made me who I am today. Thanks for always being there. Thanks to you, I could pursue my dream job, all because of your financial and moral support. I failed to notice your hardships and struggles when I was a kid, but once I reached adulthood, I knew how much you were sacrificing for our family. I love you, abah!”

Manickam - Kavitha and Sisters “Thank you, appa! Thanks for always saying yes when mum said no. Thank you for being my first math teacher. Thank you for buying my favourite snack, and the gratitude list will never have an end. He’s someone who listens, suggests, and defends. He’s proud of our triumphs, but when things go wrong, a dad can be patient, helpful, and strong. To my best dad, I wish you a very Happy Father’s Day!”

Abdul Aziz - Syasya Murfikah “To my dearest dad, I wish you a Happy Father’s Day. You are my hero, my inspiration, and my teacher. You are the most important person in my life. I wish you good health and happiness with the people you love. Thank you for everything; you are my coolest dad ever! I love you, dad!”

M. Selvakumaran - Kousalyah and Sisters “Appa, on this special day, we want to wish you a very Happy Father’s Day. Words cannot express how lucky we are to be your daughters. You have always been our role model, guiding us with your wisdom and love. Your support and encouragement have shaped us into the people we are today. Thank you for being there for us, for teaching us valuable lessons, and for showing us what unconditional love truly means. We are forever grateful to have you as our father. We love you, appa.”

Abdol Ghani - Mohd Reza and family “Happy Father’s Day to my inspiration, my life, and my hero. I am who I am today because of you. I’ve lived my life with your wisdom. The world is not enough for me to repay what you have given me. So I pray every moment of every day to Allah for your protection, health, and wealth. Amin.”

M. Ganeson - Dineshan “Dear dad, on this special day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and love for everything you’ve done for me. You’ve been my pillar of strength, my guiding light, and my role model. Your unwavering support and unconditional love have shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you for being there, for teaching me valuable life lessons, and for being the best father a son could ask for. Happy Father’s Day!”

Zulraez - Haikal and Siblings “Happy Father’s Day to the most hard-working and loving father. You have been there for all of us since we were young, doing your best to support and raise us as best as you can, and we could all see it, even if you thought we didn’t. We love you and care for you, and we hope you’ll have the happiest days of your life doing what you love. May the year give you the best of health and wealth; all the best to you, dad.”

Rajamanikam - Aswini “Dear appa, you’re my hero and the guiding light of my life. On this special day, I want to shower you with love and appreciation. Your unwavering support, love, and endless sacrifices make you the best dad in the world. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Father’s Day, appa! I’m blessed to call you mine. I love you forever!”

Zulkifli - Batrisyia “ ‘What time are you coming back?” and ‘Come home early and drive carefully’ “ are the most common things he will text me. I know he loves me very much, and of course I love him too. We might not be as lovey-dovey as many other fathers and daughters out there, but just so he knows, he will always be my first-ever love. In addition, I want to tell him that he might not be king of any kingdom, but he is king of our home, just as I am a princess to him. Thank you so much for everything you have done for our family, and may you always be blessed with health and happiness.”