Calls from the dead

AS expected, The Black Phone is a slick, intense, and stressful piece of horror that catches the audience’s emotions as swiftly as the film’s antagonist kidnaps children in broad daylight. It is adapted on Joe Hill’s short story of the same name. Ethan Hawke plays The Grabber, a masked kidnapper who terrorises a suburban Colorado neighborhood in the 1970s. He hides under the mask of a bumbling magician, luring children in before obscuring their world with hammer and a swarm of black balloons.

The plot is portrayed through Finney’s (Mason Thames) point of view, giving viewers a look into his family and personal life before becoming the kidnapper’s next victim. When Finney is kidnapped, his sister (Madeline McGraw) frantically searches for him amid horrific dreams she has at night. Finney’s struggles to escape work well enough to create strictly realistic tension, but that’s not all we get. An antique dial phone hangs on the basement wall, and it rings a lot for one with a severed chord beneath it.

Finney begins receiving phone calls from the ghosts of the basement’s past tenants, each with its own piece of advice for the youngster. Clearly, none of them fled, so Finn will have to rely on his own skills as well as Gwen’s as she develops the ability to interact with the spirits of those same victims, which she will use to try to find Finney when the local police run out of actual leads.