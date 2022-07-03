Calvin Harris is back with new music release

LAST week, producer, DJ and recording artist Calvin Harris shared news that his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is on the way.
The album is a follow-up to Harris’ critically-acclaimed Vol. 1 from 2017 and will feature nearly 20 acclaimed artistes as collaborators.
Harris uploaded a minute-long teaser video to his social media to announce the collaboration, which will include Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Pharell, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and many more.
This announcement comes after the Scottish producer teased the album with Dua Lipa and Young Thug’s participation on Vol. 2’s first single Potion last month.
Watch the music video here:
Harris also claimed the second volume will be the “maddest album” he has put together.
In the five years since Vol. 1’s release, Harris has been very busy, as he continued releasing a stream of standalone singles that saw him work with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Benny Blanco, The Weeknd and Tom Grennan.
Under his alias Love Regenerator, Harris also released three self-titled EPs in 2020.
News of the latest collection comes on the heels of the world’s other biggest artistes releasing their own dance music, such as Drake’s surprise album Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Break My Soul single.
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will release on Aug 5 this year.