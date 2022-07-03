Calvin Harris is back with new music release

LAST week, producer, DJ and recording artist Calvin Harris shared news that his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is on the way.

The album is a follow-up to Harris’ critically-acclaimed Vol. 1 from 2017 and will feature nearly 20 acclaimed artistes as collaborators.

Harris uploaded a minute-long teaser video to his social media to announce the collaboration, which will include Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dogg, Pharell, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and many more.

This announcement comes after the Scottish producer teased the album with Dua Lipa and Young Thug’s participation on Vol. 2’s first single Potion last month.

Watch the music video here: