Cameron Diaz on breaking toxic habits and embracing her body

Cameron Diaz isn’t immune to the pressures of society's beauty standards.

The In Her Shoes star, 49, appeared on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, where she spoke about whether she has ever changed her appearance to appease societal ideals.

“I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty,” Diaz said.

The actress, who has stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight to raise her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, added: “I think that’s one of the biggest things of the last eight years. I’m like a wild animal, like a beast. I don’t care. It’s the last thing I think about on a daily basis.”

Diaz, who founded the clean wine brand Avaline, explained that she quiets the noise around ageing by looking in mirrors less frequently – something she could rarely avoid as an actor who sometimes had to sit in front of one for “seven hours a day.”

“You’re just sitting in front of the mirror, and it’s toxic. You just start to pick yourself apart,” she recalled.

The Body Book author, who celebrates a milestone birthday this year, noted that she finds it exciting.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be 50. I just know more. I’ve done so much.”

At an event for her book The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time in 2016, Diaz – who was 39 years old at the time – explained that she wasn’t afraid of turning 40.

Further back, in an older interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2014, Diaz admitted that she had tried Botox.

“It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that].’ I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all,” she had said back then.