Cameron Diaz returns to acting after 8 years

AFTER eight long years, actress Cameron Diaz is returning to acting with a role in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy, the appropriately-titled Back in Action.

The actress stepped away from acting in 2014, with her last movie being Annie, to pursue other opportunities like writing books and launching her organic wine brand Avaline.

According to Netflix, it was in fact Jamie Foxx, her co-star in the movie-musical remake, who convinced her to come out of retirement for another collaboration.

The Oscar-winning Ray star posted an audio recording of his conversation with Diaz. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this,“ the actress could be heard admitting in the recording.

Foxx then connects her with un-retired football legend, Tom Brady, to give her a few tips on how to properly “un-retire”.

So far, there aren’t any other details about the upcoming movie, but the title suggests that they’ll both be in fighting shape for the film.

Diaz officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018 and explained her decision in an interview with Kevin Hart last year: “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you’re the person that’s sort of delivering on this one thing, everything around you, all parts of you that isn’t that, has to sort of be handed off to other people.”

Diaz explained at the time: “But for my personal, spiritual self, I was realising that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.”