Canine caution

Top 10 foods dogs must avoid

It is essential to prioritise the health of our dogs by ensuring they receive the appropriate nutrition through proper food choices. – ALL PIX BY FREEPIK

A WELL-BALANCED diet is essential for maintaining the health and well-being of our canine companions. While there are numerous human foods that dogs can safely enjoy, there are also several others that should be strictly avoided due to their potential to cause severe health issues. To ensure your furry friend’s safety, it’s crucial to be aware of these potentially harmful foods and to keep them out of your dog’s reach.

Avocado Avocado contains a substance called persin, which is toxic to dogs in large amounts. While the flesh of an avocado is not as harmful, the pit, skin, and leaves contain higher concentrations of persin. Ingestion can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, and even pancreatitis. It’s better to err on the side of caution and keep avocados away from your dog.

Grapes and raisins Grapes and raisins might seem harmless, but they can cause kidney failure in dogs. Even a small amount can lead to serious health issues such as vomiting, lethargy, and a loss of appetite. The exact compound responsible for this toxicity is not yet understood, so it’s best to avoid feeding grapes and raisins altogether.

Fatty foods Fatty foods, especially those that are cooked or fried, can lead to pancreatitis in dogs. Pancreatitis is a painful inflammation of the pancreas that can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and, in severe cases, organ failure. Avoid feeding your dog fatty scraps from the table and opt for dog-appropriate treats instead.

Bones from cooked meat While it might seem natural to give your dog a bone to chew on, cooked bones can be hazardous. They can splinter and cause choking, blockages, or even punctures in the digestive tract. Instead, offer specially designed dog-safe chews or raw bones that are less likely to splinter. Chocolate Chocolate is a treat humans love, but it’s toxic to dogs. It contains theobromine and caffeine, both of which are stimulants that dogs metabolise more slowly than humans. Ingesting chocolate can lead to symptoms ranging from vomiting and diarrhoea to seizures and even death. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate are especially dangerous due to their higher theobromine content.

Alcohol Alcohol, even in small amounts, is highly dangerous for dogs. Dogs’ bodies are not equipped to process alcohol, leading to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, coordination problems, and even coma. Ingesting alcohol can also lead to respiratory failure and death.

Caffeine Caffeine is present in various products, such as coffee, tea, energy drinks, and certain medications. Just like chocolate, dogs metabolise caffeine more slowly than humans. Ingesting caffeine can lead to restlessness, rapid breathing, heart palpitations, and even death in severe cases. Keep your dog away from any caffeine-containing products. High-salt foods Excessive salt intake is harmful to dogs, just as it is to humans. Foods high in salt, such as salty snacks, can lead to sodium ion poisoning, which can cause symptoms like excessive thirst, urination, vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors, seizures, and even death. Avoid feeding your dog salty human foods and opt for healthier treats.