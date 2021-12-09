Cannon mourns the loss of infant son

TELEVISION host and actor Nick Cannon revealed on Tuesday that his five-month-old son Zen had passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

Cannon, 41, broke the news on an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I had a tough, very tough weekend,” he began.

He and girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen back in June, making him the youngest of Cannon’s seven children. The American comedian still remained hopeful and faithful after his son underwent surgery some weeks back, and “embraced every moment with Zen”.

“This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday – I got to spend the weekend with him – and I woke up on Sunday and was like, ‘I feel like I want to go to the water.’ We got a chance to go to the ocean,” he told his audience, revealing that it was the last time he held his son.

He added: “I didn’t know how I was going to handle today, but I just wanted to grieve with my family.”