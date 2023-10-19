Captain America gets hitched

DURING a panel at the recent New York City Comic Con, the former Avengers star confirmed that he recently married his girlfriend of two years, Alba Baptista, in two secret wedding ceremonies.

“I got married. It was really, really great,” Chris Evans announced to a round of cheers. The actor then revealed that one ceremony was held on the east coast of America and another in Portugal, as Baptista is Portuguese.

Describing the ceremonies as “wonderful and beautiful”, Evans revealed that he and his wife are currently enjoying their downtime now that the wedding planning is in the past.

“Planning a wedding, it’s a lot,” Evans said.

“For those of you who are married, you know, it takes a lot out of you, but now that we’re through that, we’ve just kind of been enjoying life and gearing up for autumn. It’s like the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing, enjoying life and reflecting.”

Rumours of the marriage began to spread in September after reports that the couple wed in a secret ceremony that was held at a private estate in Massachusetts. The fire for the rumours was fanned harder after various Marvel Cinematic Universe stars began showing up in Boston, along with other friends linked to Evans.

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were all spotted in town, presumably for the east coast wedding that Evans alluded to.