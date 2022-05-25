Capturing young love

From page to the silver screen ... fans of Sarah Dessen’s romance novel get to see their favourite characters brought to life

NETFLIX’S latest romantic comedy Along for the Ride is based on Sarah Dessen’s 2009 novel of the same name and focuses on teenage love. It’s the first of Dessen’s bestselling young adult novels to be adapted for the streamer. Anyone who has read Dessen’s novels knows how brilliant she is at capturing the feelings of first love and teen heartbreak. The film follows 18-year-old Auden West (Emma Pasarow), who spends the summer after graduating from high school with her father Robert (Dermot Mulroney) in the small beachfront town of Colby. However, with her father engaged with his new novel, and her stepmother Heidi (Kate Bosworth) busy with their new baby, Auden spends the majority of her time working in Heidi’s clothing store and staying up late. Auden meets the intriguing Eli (Belmont Cameli) one night, who shows her the greatest places to go late at night in Colby. Auden starts on a journey to enjoy more regular teen experiences with Eli’s assistance after spending much of her high school years concentrating on work and pleasing her mother Victoria (Andie MacDowell).

Auden finds out more about Eli along the way, meets the girls who work at her stepmother’s business – Maggie (Laura Kariuki), Leah (Genevieve Hannelius), and Esther (Samia Finnerty) – and decides the type of individual she aspires to be. Every character in Along for the Ride is fun to see. Though Emma Pasarow clearly had the strongest performance, Laura Kariuki performed an outstanding job despite not having a full-fledged part. Emma is simply too great in the film, with her genuine reactions and subtle sense of comedy. She completely understands Auden’s character and brings forward various intriguing details. In retrospect, looking at the position that was allocated to her, she didn’t have much to work on. The adult ladies, on the other hand, give the best performances in the movie. MacDowell and Bosworth provide colour to the narrative, eliciting depth and subtlety from what may have been one-note minor characters. The film fits the image and tone of that summer between high school and college, when anxiety and optimism alternate, and paints an audio-visual portrayal of the force of firsts – first buddies, first relationships, first work, first parties, and first disappointments.