Cardi B celebrates Kulture’s graduation

THE graduation of Kulture, the daughter of rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset, was a momentous and celebrated occasion. Cardi took to social media to share a delightful collection of photos and videos capturing the highlights of the event.

Filled with pride, she expressed her joy as a mother, remarking on her “baby moving on up.” These heartfelt sentiments were accompanied by a series of snapshots showcasing Kulture’s preschool graduation ceremony.

She wrote, “I’m an emotional, proud mother. Give me good grades, and I’ll give you the world, baby.”

The visuals captured endearing moments of the mother-daughter bond, featuring warm embraces and expressions of happiness. Additionally, the photographs showcased the duo celebrating at a restaurant and during the actual graduation ceremony, creating lasting memories of this milestone.

Cardi B’s fashion choices were as stylish as ever for this special occasion. She exuded elegance in a chic grey pantsuit complemented by lime-coloured heels and a matching purse, showcasing her impeccable taste. Meanwhile, Kulture looked adorable and proud, donning a blue graduation cap and gown over a shimmering pink tulle dress.

Aside from Kulture, Cardi B and Offset are also parents to their son Wave, who will soon be turning two in September. As a power couple in the entertainment industry, they strive to instill humility and a strong work ethic in their children, despite their privileged upbringing.

Cardi emphasised the importance of not taking anything for granted and the value of hard work in an interview with Vogue Singapore in July 2022. She shared her concern that her children might not fully comprehend the struggles she faced growing up and therefore lack the same drive to succeed. While acknowledging that her children are financially secure, Cardi wants them to work hard and earn their accomplishments.