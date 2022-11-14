Cardi B posts tribute to late Migos star Takeoff

RAPPER Cardi B revealed her pain following the death of Migos member Takeoff, who died in a shooting in Houston, Texas on Nov 1.

Cardi shared an emotional Instagram tribute to Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, after attending his Atlanta memorial service on Friday evening.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,“ the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.”

Cardi has a personal connection to the late 26-year-old Takeoff. Her husband Offset was a member of Migos and Takeoff’s cousin. The third member of Migos was Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, who happened to be with him when he was shot.

“This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,“ Cardi continued. “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

Takeoff’s sudden death sent a shock throughout the hip hop community. His funeral service in Atlanta was attended by peers and close friends from the music industry, including Drake, Justin Bieber and CeeLo Green.

Houston police are still investigating the shooting, and have yet to make an arrest.