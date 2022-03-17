Cardio for better health

WHEN it comes to exercise, particularly in Malaysia, it’s common to hear the word “cardio” being thrown around frequently.

In most cases, when the average person thinks of cardio, the images that flash in their mind include running or jogging, but cardio is far more extensive than those movements.

Cardio encompasses a variety of exercises such as rowing, brisk walking, cycling, rock climbing, football, and even walking up a long flight of stairs. There are variations of circuit trainings that are considered cardio, such as High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

So, what is cardio, really?

Short for cardiovascular exercise, cardio is one of the main forms of exercise that is focused on strengthening the inherent functions of the heart and circulatory system.

Any exercise or movement that pushes a person’s heart and cardiovascular system to its brink, or just harder than normal, it’s cardio.

The cascading effects of engaging in cardio exercise is numerous, and in this article, LYFE breaks down the most common, in the simplest terms possible.

Setting calories on fire

Exercising burns calories, but nothing burns more calories than properly done cardio for a sustained period of time.

An average person can burn up to 520 calories running on a flat terrain for 30 minutes. The heavier the person is, the more they will burn. Throw in wind resistance or running up hill, and the number increases.

That’s for running. Other cardio exercises, for example hiking or hopping on an elliptical machine burns far more.

Leaner, stronger core

Cancel that preorder of fat burners. Burn your “waist trainer”.

Nothing beats cardio when it comes to burning fat, especially when coupled with a healthy diet. A carryover from burning calories, cardio will incinerate fat effortlessly when done with discipline.

Over a period of time – there are no shortcuts, sorry – as the fat decreases, so will the body fat percentage. When the tire around your belly lessens, the abs underneath will become more and more visible.

Due to how most cardio movements require balance and stability, the core will also become stronger. A stronger core leads to more defined abs.

Cardio anywhere

Unlike strength training which requires equipment, cardio can be done anywhere, as long as the heart rate is raised above 50%.

For instance, a person just had lunch and wants to burn it off. Problem is, it is still office hours, and they need to get back to work.

In that case, they can take the stairs or walk around the compound briskly. It’s low-interval cardio that will still tax the heart.

Fight for a stronger heart

With all the mentions of cardio working the heart and pushing it past normal “workload”, it’s suffice to say that cardio is scientifically proven to improve heart functions and drastically reduces the risk of contracting/dying from cardiovascular disease.

According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of death for men is heart disease when CDC analysed data from males of all age groups and ethnicities in a large 2017 data set for the United States.

Nearly one-quarter of death in males is due to heart disease, and this was in America.

In Malaysia, Ischaemic heart disease is the principal cause of death for men, at 19.3% of the 65,918 medically certified deaths in 2020.

Given the array of cardio exercises available: experiment, find one that is most comfortable and convenient, and stick to it for best results when it comes to improved physical and mental health.