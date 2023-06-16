Carlsberg Golf Classic 2023

CARLSBERG just hit a Hole-in-One with The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) by introducing two digital golf legs to attract beginner golfers who prefer to play off-course in indoor simulators. They’ve cleverly rebranded it as #NEXTGEN.

With approximately RM1.6 million in prizes and consumables as rewards, the new concept - CGC #NEXTGEN - is aimed to promote local golf entertainment while also continuing to strengthen traditional-golf growth at golf clubs nationwide.

CGC has proven itself multiple times throughout the years as it continues to strengthen its position as the country’s largest and longest-running amateur golf series. It has been exactly three decades since the first tee-off in 1993, and even now, it is open to members of the nation’s most renowned and established golf clubs.

From June to October, 30 prestigious golf clubs will host the CGC, which will have 25 legs in Peninsular Malaysia, three legs in Sabah, and two legs in Sarawak. CGC #NEXTGEN is anticipated to bring together more than 3,600 amateur golfers to celebrate golfing moments and to compete for the championship title at the national finals in the fourth quarter of this year.

In addition to reinvigorating CGC for golf enthusiasts, the two #NEXTGEN digital-leg editions at MST Golf Arena, The Gardens Mall, and Golf X, Damansara City Mall, both in Kuala Lumpur, are expected to reaffirm the brand’s innovative approach in encouraging off-course golfers to participate in on-course tournaments, converting their interest into actual trials that will undoubtedly form a positive experience for everyone involved.

“2023 marks a significant 30-year milestone as we upped the ante with Carlsberg Golf Classic #NEXTGEN, featuring digital legs for keen ‘newcomer’ golfers. This paves the way for a more inclusive and accessible entry point into the world of golf, enabling us to celebrate quality beer and memorable golf moments with on- and off-course golfers,” said Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director, during the media launch at MST Golf Arena, The Gardens Mall.

“The Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament has never been merely about swinging clubs and hitting a little white ball. It celebrates camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the pursuit of personal bests. At Carlsberg, we believe in inspiring these moments and creating unforgettable experiences because every moment is made ‘Best with Carlsberg’, and the Carlsberg Golf Classic #NEXTGEN epitomises our commitment to this belief,” Clini continued.

This year’s National Finals will feature two Hole-in-One prizes courtesy of Mercedes Benz Malaysia, the A200 Sedan and E200, as well as the chance to win a TaylorMade Select Plus Cart Bag, a pair of ‘Adidas Dress Like a Pro’ outfit worth RM5,000, a TaylorMade Stealth Tensei Red Irons set, and a Garmin Approach R10 Golf Launch monitor. The Nett and Gross champions will each receive a Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar smartwatch and a stunning Garmin Marq GPS Smart Watch.

It’s clear that Carlsberg is in it to win it, as their launch was an obvious success. In addition, the official partners of the Carlsberg Golf Classic #NEXTGEN 2023 are Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, TaylorMade, Garmin and SunPlay.