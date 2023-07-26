Cartier makes K-pop star V an ambassador

IN a dazzling fusion of K-pop charisma and luxurious elegance, Cartier has unveiled its newest brand ambassador, who is none other than the magnetic South Korean sensation and BTS member, Kim Taehyung, also known as V. It was as if the spirit of the panther itself had found a living embodiment in him, making him the natural choice for the prestigious role.

Overflowing with enthusiasm, Arnaud Carrez, the Chief MKG Officer at Cartier, couldn’t contain his excitement as he described how V embodies a mesmerising charm and an unwavering character that perfectly resonates with the allure of the panther. Effortlessly exuding creativity as a dancer, musician, and art lover, V showcases a style and grace that are truly one-of-a-kind.

In V’s captivating debut campaign for Cartier, he adorned himself with exquisite pieces from the iconic Panthère jewellery collection. With a bold and confident aura, he effortlessly showcased a sculptural diamond ring, a mesmerising tête-à-tête panther bracelet, and the enchanting Révélation d’une Panthère watch.

This grand appointment not only marks V’s second ambassadorship for a luxury brand, following his partnership with Celine, but also solidifies his place among esteemed Asian celebrities, such as Blackpink’s Jisoo and Got7’s Jackson Wang, all proud representatives of Cartier. The allure of BTS’s members continues to dazzle the fashion world, with Jimin recently becoming Tiffany & Co.’s ambassador.

As V follows suit by joining the ranks of luxury jewellery brands, it is evident that their influence and global impact know no bounds. With V’s magnetic charisma and Cartier’s timeless elegance, this partnership promises to be a fortuitous journey where art, music, and luxury unite to create an enchanting symphony of style.

Brace yourselves to witness the emergence of a new era, where the panther and V stand hand in hand, leaving an indelible mark on the world of haute couture.