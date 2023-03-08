Cartoonito: Gateway to imagination

STEP into a fantastical realm where laughter, learning, and limitless adventures await. Unveiling a delightful surprise for parents and their little ones, a captivating new TV channel, Cartoonito (Unifi TV Ch 555 HD), is set to enchant homes.

In this magical universe, children will embark on extraordinary journeys alongside beloved characters from timeless franchises like Batwheels and Bugs Bunny Builders. But that’s not all. Brace yourselves for an enchanting blend of modern preschool marvels that nurture each child’s unique potential, guiding them to soar to the stars and beyond.

While Cartoonito caters to slightly younger children than its predecessor Boomerang, it has artfully woven in some evergreen favourites like Tom & Jerry, Baby Looney Tunes, Alice & Lewis, Pat the Dog, and Grizzy and the Lemmings, ensuring that cherished memories remain intact. Adding to the exciting medley are new-found friends such as Dino Ranch, Mumfie, and Tangranimals.

Beneath the surface of whimsy lies a profound commitment to education, entwined in the very essence of Cartoonito. Embracing a revolutionary educational framework, aptly named “Humancentric Learning,” every show on this channel is a treasure trove of four pillars: Creativity, caring, curiosity, and courage.

The beloved Boomerang channel emerges from its former chrysalis as Cartoonito, spreading its magical aura across every platform in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Fear not, for the essence remains the same; it will still be available in English, Bahasa Malaysia, and Mandarin, bridging cultures with its irresistible charm.

So gather around the screen and let the captivating Cartoonito weave its storytelling magic, kindling the flames of creativity, fostering compassion, nurturing curiosity, and emboldening little hearts with the courage to explore the world beyond the bounds of the imagination.