Cast announced for Someday or One Day remake

NETFLIX has announced actors Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon will be leading in the Korean remake of Taiwanese time travel hit series Someday or One Day.

The new series, now known as A Time Called You, was first announced in February this year. According to Netflix, the plot follows 27-year-old Han Jun Hee, who is grieving over the supposed death of her boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun. She suddenly wakes up 25 years in the past in 1998, and finds that she is now known as 17-year-old Kwon Min Joo. She eventually meets a boy who looks just like Yeon Jun, but who claims to be her school mate Nam Si Heon.

A series of twists and turns soon follow, which make Jun Hee even more eager to uncover all the mysteries and seek truth.

Ahn will be playing the dual roles of Yeon Jun and Si Heon, while Jeon will star as both Jun Hee and Min Joo. Meanwhile, Kang stars as Jung In Kyu, taking over the role portrayed by Patrick Shih in the Taiwanese original. According to reports, fans are anticipating seeing him convey the character’s complex emotions involving one-sided love and guilt.

The adaptation is expected to begin filming later this year