Catty dispute within Pussycat Dolls

LOOKS like The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is officially not happening! Leading Doll, Nicole Scherzinger announced the cancellation of the highly anticipated event on her Instagram last Friday.

Her message read: “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty. With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled.”

Scherzinger added that though saddened by the news, she was proud of the group’s recent achievements despite the Covid-19 pandemic. She even gave a special shout out to her fellow members in the group.

The announcement definitely came as a surprise to many. However, fans were not the only ones who were left in the dark about the cancellation.

It turned out that fellow Dolls Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta were also taken by surprise.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that,” wrote the pair in their joint statement.

They continued: “Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for”.

Despite this, the girls remain hopeful as they have “created a sisterhood that will live on.”

Group founder Robin Antin then chimed in, noting how the reunion has been in the works for a very long time.

“All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player in a ‘BAND’. Let’s not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard.”

She concluded: “There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.”

Scherzinger has remained silent about the subtle accusations. Other group members – Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt – have yet to publicly chime in on the matter.