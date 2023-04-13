Celebrate Indian New Year with Astro

ASTRO will be celebrating the upcoming Indian New Year with an exciting line-up, packed with a huge variety of telemovies, fun game shows, and Indian award shows for viewers to enjoy.

The Tamil New Year, or Chithirai Puthandu, is celebrated on April 14 this year. On the same day, Vaisakhi, while Vishu Ashamsakal (the New Year for the Malayalee community) falls on the following day, April 15.

For those celebrating, the new year marks a new beginning.

Hence, Astro unveiled all the programs and the tagline: New Beginnings, New Possibilities, during an event with all the famous local Indian stars attending the event at V-Sing at Life Centre on April 4.

“As we welcome the Indian New Year with our customers, we are thrilled to offer a wide variety of local content across various formats and dialects, such as telemovies, game shows, musicals, award shows, and much more, in Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Telegu,” said Astro’s Indian Customer Business Vice President, Prem Anand.

“We are happy to also share that Bollywood and Kollywood fans can enjoy the ZEES App now on TV via the Ultra and Ulti Box for more of these favourites, including original features, movies, best-loved TV shows from Zee Network channels and more,” said Prem Anand.

This year, Astro is rolling out a good selection of locally-made shows along with international programs that will entertain the viewers during these joyous occasions. So relax and enjoy the best tv shows.

Watch Maya, a family drama about the journey of an Indian bride and her single-parent father on her wedding day, and the struggles of a single father and his daughter.

Starring Hamsni Perumal, Vicky Rao, David Anthony, Satthiya Kandi, and Kogila, the telemovie, directed by M. Punithan, will air on April 15 at 4pm on Astro Vinmeen (Ch202).

Another family drama to watch out for is Singapenney, about two sisters setting up a food business during the lockdown.

If you love the arts and culture, you must watch the Shantanand Festival of Arts, which will premiere on April 14 -16 at 6 pm on Astro Vaanavil (Ch201).

The show celebrates the Indian community’s love for the arts and aims to rejuvenate the desire to keep any forms of traditional arts alive, such as dance, music, drama, literature, and visual arts.

For astrology lovers, find out what’s in store for your Indian zodiac signs (Rasi) in the upcoming new year as a special edition of the Chithirai Sirappu Rasipalan talk show featuring Sarangapani Desingarajan, Vaithyar Bani (a Siddha physician), Jayaseelan Selvaraj (astrologer) and Subramaniam Kandiah will be screened on April 14 at 10am (Ch201). A locally made Malayalam thriller movie, Nigoodam (9pm on April 15 on Ch201), and a Punjabi family comedy telemovie, Ik Parivaar (April 14 at 9pm on Ch251), will entertain the audiences.

Exciting Indian movies

Watch out for Kantara, a critically acclaimed and one of the biggest hit movies in 2022 in India, starring Rishad Shetty about a young tribal woman reluctantly performing a ritual dance to seek justice, which will be screened on April 17 at 9.30 pm (Ch202).

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R. Madhavan, is set to entertain audiences on April 15 at 10 pm (Ch202).

Fans of popular singer Hariharan can watch Padma Shree Hariharan live in Putrajaya on April 16 at 9 pm (Ch202) and other entertaining shows like Tamil cinema artists’ Zee Golden Moments Awards 2023.

A grand gala show, Grandstar Night, featuring actors from Tamil cinema artists, including Parthiban, and Andrea Jeremiah, will entertain you on April 14 at 2 pm (Ch202), and then there is a debate show, Special Pattimandram, on Zee Tamil HD (at 10am on April 14 onCh223).

If you are looking to watch something fun, watch Teriyumma (Do You Know), a fun street travelogue show (on April 15 at 9pm on Ch202).

Fans of local actor Denes Kumar and the Pasange trilogy, Astro Vinmeen has good news for you. The popular stars of Pasanga will be coming to your TV screen.

Starring the popular actors Denes, Vikadakavi Magen, Moon Nila, and Alvin Martin, you can enjoy the Pasanga Series Puthandu Special on April 15 and 16 at 8pm on Astro Vinmeen (Ch202).

The writer and director of Vilayaattu Pasange (released in 2011), Vetti Pasanga (2014), and Vedigundu Pasangge (2018), Dr. Vimala Perumal, said they have so many stories to tell that they can’t squeeze them into a three-hour movie.

“After we completed the trilogy, we thought let’s give it a pause and write Vayasana Pasange (Old Boys), but we documented a lot of stories that we want to tell the audience, so we started writing again,” she said.

The TV series was directed by another film actress and director, Shalini Balasundram.

Producer and writer of the series, Denes, added that they may decide to do Pasanga Series 2 or another Pasanga movie, depending on the public’s reception.

Customers can catch all the premieres on TV, Astro GO, On Demand, and the ZEE5 app. Check out the special Indian New Year shows on Astro Ulagam and RAAGA radio.