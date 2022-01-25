$!Celebrate The Year of the Tiger with Disney+ Hotstar

After indulging in the best spread of Chinese New Year dishes, there’s no better way to recover from the food coma than to sink into your couch and stream these latest releases on Disney+ Hotstar.

Anita (Director’s Cut) Chronicling Anita Mui’s legendary rise to superstardom, this special Director’s Cut gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the award-winning singer and actress’ lesser-known personal life, friendship with Leslie Cheung, her philanthropy, and her romantic relationships. Catch this special edition, presented in five 45-minute instalments, when it premieres exclusively on the streaming service on Feb 2.

Snowdrop Set in the 1980s, Snowdrop is centred around the forbidden romance of a young couple, played by While You Were Sleeping star Jung Hae-In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, during the political upheaval in the Korean peninsula. This 16-part series is sure to take you on an emotional rollercoaster filled with excitement, action, and romance. Don’t miss the finale when it airs on Jan 31!

Rookie Cops If you’re looking for some action to make your Chinese New Year celebration even more exciting, Rookie Cops, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 26, is for you. This new series follows a group of freshmen in the Korean National Police Academy as they’re faced with unexpected turns that could threaten their chances of graduating from one of the most conservative universities in the country.

Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings What happens when a martial arts master and Ten Rings defector is forced to confront his past? Featuring film industry veterans Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung, along with award-winning star Simu Liu and Awkwafina, this action-packed film is definitely one that you’ll want to add to your watch list to kick off your Chinese New Year celebration!

Outrun by Running Man A spin-off of the well-loved South Korean variety show, Running Man, this series is sure to send you into a fit of stomach-hurting laughter! Catch up on all 12 episodes, along with new ones every Wednesday.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild If animated films are more up your alley, follow along the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium in this new movie! Mark your calendars for when premieres exclusively on Jan 28.