Celebrates Merdeka and Hari Malaysia together with Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza aims to uplift spirits and celebrate Malaysia’s unique culture and identity

AS Malaysia marks its National Day and Malaysia Day, Domino’s Pizza steps forward and embraces the spirit of Merdeka, uniting Malaysians from all walks of life. This year, in a special tribute, Domino’s ‘Piza Rakyat’ showcases the brand’s expression of love for Malaysia and Malaysians. In collaboration with the renowned local artist Cloakwork, Domino’s Pizza has crafted the ‘Piza Rakyat’ mural to pay homage to Malaysians. Drawing inspiration from the timeless proverb, ‘berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing,‘ the mural captures the essence of unity and shared experiences. Positioned near Central Market, this mural reflects the rich heritage and Merdeka spirit, with much of the nation’s historical roots tied to this area. It aims to uplift spirits and celebrate our nation’s unique culture and identity, making a statement for all who pass by. Embodying Domino’s commitment to ‘It’s All About You,‘ the mural prominently features a diverse array of offerings, innovative and customer-centric products, and services that have been provided to Malaysians over the years. Notably, it includes the groundbreaking ‘Pandu Ambil,‘ which pioneered the online food delivery service sector in Malaysia, all while upholding Domino’s expertise in delivering fresh, hot pizzas free of charge. Each character depicted on the mural represents a familiar face that holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysians. These characters symbolize the spirit of a diverse and vibrant community, with a creative twist on Domino’s popular menu favourites.

On the left is ‘Ban-Anna-Kaya,‘ inspired by Domino’s local creation, the Banana Kaya dessert. With a taste for the finer things, she indulges without hesitation and always chooses a la carte. Then, meet Aloha Chin-Yen, the Domino’s deal hunter, inspired by the much-loved Aloha Chicken pizza. She’s skilled at finding the best deals and has a keen eye for value. Completing the ensemble is Extrava-hamzah, a twist on the popular Extravaganza pizza. He’s all about maximizing value, and his favourite day is Tuesday when Domino’s pizzas are priced at just RM4.90, a treat for both his taste buds and wallet. This mural beautifully represents the diverse customers who have supported Domino’s journey in Malaysia, a journey deeply intertwined with the nation’s growth and unity. Also featured in the mural is Abang DOM, which stands for “Dependable, Ohsem on Motorbike.” Abang DOM serves as a symbol of the opportunities that Domino’s Pizza provides to Malaysians through employment and career growth, empowering them to reach greater heights. Linda Hassan, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia said, “We are proud to stand together with Malaysia for over 26 years. Domino’s has grown with Malaysians, sharing value, celebrating successes, understanding, and addressing challenges – truly living up to the core promise of It’s All About You. We understand and embrace our customers every step of the way and the mural is a visual representation of our love for Malaysians, to celebrate the strong unity that remains unshaken.”