$!Celebrating Chinese culture and friendship

Miss Chinese World 2023 Grand Final returns with 17 finalists despite travel restrictions and visa issues

Miss Chinese World 2023 will hold a gala dinner and show in the Manhattan Ballroom of the Berjaya Times Square Hotel on May 20, 2023.– ADIB RAWI/THESUN

AFTER a long hiatus since the last physical final of Miss Chinese World Grand Final was held in Malaysia in 2017, pageant organiser Miss Chinese World Sdn Bhd decided to take a bold move to bring back the international event, despite the challenges posed by travel restrictions for the participants. There were significant challenges. A total of 40% of the delegates from China were denied visas to travel out of their country, placing a significant strain on the organiser’s ability to secure enough participants for this year’s Miss Chinese World 2023 Grand Final. However, with a bit of luck, the organiser was able to have 17 Finalists for the Miss Chinese World 2023 Grand Final, which be held from now to May 21, 2023 with the coronation night taking place on May 20, 2023 at Berjaya Times Square Hotel Grand Ballroom, in which the significant date ‘520’ is homophone of “I love you” in Chinese.

The Miss Chinese World Pageant, founded by Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi in 2005, is a celebration and remembrance of Chinese culture, values, and traditions. It serves as a platform to promote peace, goodwill, friendship, and tourism among the participants, bringing together young talented Chinese women from around the world. This wonderful event allows for the ancient roots of Chinese culture and traditions to be cherished and remembered by translating them onto the stage and bringing them back into the spotlight.

Prior to the Grand Final Night, the esteemed finalists will have the opportunity to partake in an abundance of activities that are deeply rooted in Chinese culture. These activities will include visits to some of the most iconic Chinese landmarks, as well as experiences that will allow them to fully immerse themselves in the local culture. In addition, the finalists of the pageant will be granted access to visit the renowned outlets of the sponsors, providing them with a chance to acquire valuable insights and knowledge about the local community. For the duration of the event, the Finalists will be staying at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, the Pageant Official Hotel and Grand Final Venue of Miss Chinese World 2023. The event is also supported by other Platinum Sponsors such as Prife International Sdn Bhd, OE EduGroup, and Peninsula College as well.

At the Miss Chinese World 2023, one of the 17 finalists will be crowned the winner, along with 13 subsidiary titles sponsored by various companies. Not only that, Peninsula College is also offering scholarships worth RM75,000 to the top three winners for their education in a variety of courses. For the very first time, the panel of judges will be made up of seven women who have previously held the title of Miss Malaysia and have gone on to achieve success in a variety of fields, including those of entrepreneur, film producer, actress, influencer, and businesswoman. In conjunction with Miss Chinese World 2023 Grand Final, the organizer together with MetaLive has created a Special Voting Contest through Metaverse Platform where the public will get a chance to vote for the Miss Chinese World MetaLive Popularity 2023 for a period of four months beginning this month and ending in September 2023. The fans and followers of the Finalists including the public can vote for their favourite Miss Chinese World MetaLive Popularity 2023 by logging in to metaliveworld.io.