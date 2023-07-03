$!Celebrating strong female leads

March together with these inspiring female leads on Disney+ Hotstar

This International Women’s Day, gather all your best gal pals and catch some of the most empowering and captivating shows featuring powerful female leads on Disney+ Hotstar. Be inspired by stories of triumph, independence, change, hardship and support. From ‘Turning Red’ to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, these shows feature formidable women who are fearless, strong, uplifting and transformative. Here are five must-watch shows with strong female leads you won’t want to miss on Disney+ Hotstar. Pandora: Beneath the paradise

Hong Taera, a woman who is incapable of remembering her past, seems to be the envy of many – living a seemingly perfect life with her successful husband and loving daughter by her side. However, when memories from her past resurface, Taera’s picture-perfect life is shattered as she realizes she is nothing more than a puppet in an elaborate game. Taera will do anything to take back control, protect her family, and get revenge on those responsible for making her perfect life a nightmare. Catch this revenge story of a woman who will protect her family no matter what on Disney+ Hotstar from March 11. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, it’s now up to his mother, Queen Ramonda and sister, Shuri, along with War Dog Nakia, Okoye and the Dora Milaje warriors to protect their nation from intervening world powers that want to conquer the surface world with Wakanda’s help. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, these strong women must band together and figure out how to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda, all while attempting to ordain a new Black Panther. Special Force: Anarchy

Iman, a young and courageous police woman is recruited to join an elite anti-corruption special forces team led by her father, Commander Qabil. Specially created to solve only the most dangerous criminal cases, Iman’s entry into the team sees her investigating a planned bank heist and unexpectedly coming face to face with a dangerous underground group. As events unfold, she uncovers a secret that will leave her faced with an impossible choice. Catch this action-packed police drama that centres around the empowering and motivating lead woman, Iman along with her partner Sara. Turning Red

This remarkable intimate coming-of-age tale follows Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old girl who struggles to remain her mother’s dutiful daughter while managing the chaos of adolescence. One day, she awakens after a particularly spooky nightmare to find that she has transformed into a giant red panda and only an ancient ritual can turn back the effects of the curse. Watch how this comical huge red panda bumbles her way through her world of duty to her family while trying to spread her wings with her friends. She-Hulk: Attorney at law