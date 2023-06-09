Celebrating two decades of music

FOLLOWING the success of its sold-out Transcendence 20-Year Concert held at Shah Alam’s Malawati Stadium in November 2019, the beloved local rock band Butterfingers are back with another concert scheduled for Oct 7 at the same venue.

The band’s concert, which is given the name Malayneum 23, aims to evoke a sense of musical nostalgia in the audience by transporting them back in time.

Butterfingers, led by Loque or Khairil Ridzwan Annuar, said that this idea had been kept for a long time since the success of the Transcendence Concert in 2019, but was stalled due to the world being attacked by a pandemic for several years.

“This year, we see the ‘weather’ is quite good for us to carry out this project. Butterfingers believes that all our listeners and followers are always thirsty for this band’s performance live,” he said during the press conference announcing the concert on Aug 24.