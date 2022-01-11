Celebrities show off their Halloween costumes

CELEBRITIES have returned with this year's eye-catching Halloween attire. It's that moment of season when it seems like everyone embodies their inner vision, resulting in some really great fit.
This year’s celebrity Halloween costumes went over and above what they wore for the previous year, as many flaunted their glammed looks for the spooky holiday.
In one of her Halloween outfits this year, singer Lizzo took on the role of The Simpsons matriarch Marge. She had bright yellow skin, blue hair, and a shining green dress. She captioned a photo on Instagram with the odd phrase: “I AM HIM – HIMMY NEUTRON – MARGE HIMPSON.”
On Instagram, performer Jojo Siwa, dressed as Draco Malfoy, posted a video of herself lip-syncing a few lines of dialogue from the first Harry Potter film. In the caption, the dancer and singer also referred to herself as “Draco Siwa”, and included a few snake emojis to signify Draco’s Slytherin heritage.
There was a little bit of lighthearted sibling teasing as the youngest Jonas brother Frankie and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as his older brother Joe and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift respectively, to recreate a scene from the concert movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.
Kim Kardashian killed it as the X-Men character Mystique. It's was absolutely eerie and captivating. She painted her face blue and her hair red while wearing a blue spandex suit. She also dressed up her children as Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy E.
The stunning Lori Harvey performed a scene from Beyonce’s Me, Myself, and I music video while dressed as the singer. She almost resembled Beyonce thanks to her black dress and blonde wig. “All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outttt,“ Harvey wrote as the caption for her Instagram post.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in form as another famous Hollywood couple for their Halloween costumes. The two showed up at Casamigos Halloween Party dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. While Machine Gun Kelly opted for a white tank and black pants, Megan wore a latex pink dress and had blonde hair.