Celebrity marriages & breakups 2022

Here is a list of celebrities who tied the knot – and those who called it quits – throughout 2022

The separation between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde was one of the most startling events of the year. – AFP

THIS year, we have witnessed numerous breakups as well as weddings. Even as I was halfway through my search, the list kept getting longer and longer. Despite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s difficult divorce taking up most of the spotlight among the breakups this year, we saw some splits we never expected. There were also a lot of fresh pairings to celebrate. GOODBYE ... First, let’s take a look at the fraught breakups that happened during this year: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde The whirlwind romance and split of this year goes to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. Sources told Page Six that despite their breakup, there is “no bad blood” between the Watermelon Sugar singer and Don’t Worry Darling director. After almost two years of dating, People reported that Harry and Olivia are “taking a break”, with a source explaining: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in Los Angeles. It’s a very amicable decision.” Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

According to People magazine sources, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have broken up after more than four years of dating. It broke news of the split on Aug 30, only two months after Morrone’s 25th birthday, with details from unnamed sources who did not disclose the reason for their separation. Despite the fascination of the public, DiCaprio and Morrone went to great lengths to keep their relationship private as they never walked the red carpet together, although they did sit in the front row at the 2020 Academy Awards. The Don’t Look Up actor and the model were first linked in December 2017, when DiCaprio was spotted leaving Morrone’s home. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Actor Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have gone their separate ways after a year and a half of dating. A source close to the model and influencer told People that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit”, which is what led to their breakup. “She is very focused on her career,” the source added. Fans also observed that Harvey appeared to have erased all images of Jordan from her Instagram account, and that they have since unfollowed each other. Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her longtime partner, Spanish football player Gerard Piqué, ended their relationship in June 2022 due to what is reportedly “irreconcilable differences”. Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in a joint statement at the beginning of June, stating: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.” Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet / Eiza González In January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet delivered the bombshell news of their separation, saying in a joint statement: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage.” Later, Momoa and his rumored girlfriend Eiza González apparently ended their four-month relationship. The Aquaman actor reportedly began seeing the Baby Driver star in February, one month after Momoa announced his separation from estranged wife Lisa Bonet. ... AND CONGRATULATIONS After a couple of quiet years for weddings, a number of top celebrities chose to take the plunge this year. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez News outlets confirmed on July 17 that lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their earlier romance after a 20-year break, got married in Las Vegas. According to information circulating on Instagram and picked up by the media, Affleck and JLo resumed their relationship, got engaged, and got married in less than a year. Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Embattled pop star Britney Spears confirmed her engagement to Sam Asghari, her long-term beau earlier this year. The couple, who met in October 2016, became engaged in September 2021, and broke the news with a humorous Instagram picture in which Britney displayed her engagement ring. US magazine verified that the couple hitched the knot in California on June 9, less than a year after their engagement took place. Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The extravagant wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz earlier this year was only published in Vogue. The couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, at her family’s £103 million (RM548 million) mansion. Brooklyn then thrilled fans by sharing a never-before-seen photo of his wife Nicola on their wedding day along with the caption: “6 months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever, you are the absolute love of my life xx (sic).” Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker