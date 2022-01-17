Celine Dion cancels North American tour due to health issues

CELINE DION’S Courage World Tour came to an early end for Canadian and United State fans. The tour was previously rescheduled for March 9-April 22, 2022.

The singer had been receiving treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that had previously led to her postponing the tour in November, and her condition is reportedly taking longer than expected to recover.

Dion made the announcement to cancel the tour through her Instagram account over the weekend.

She wrote: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

There is still some good news for fans in Europe, however. Dion is still expected to begin the Europe leg of the Courage World tour on May 25 in Birmingham, England.