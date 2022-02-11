Cerebral danger in ageing

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behaviour, with symptoms growing severe enough to interfere with daily tasks

Alzheimer’s disease is not part of normal ageing. – ALL PIX VIA 123RF

ONE of the worst things to come (and to fear) with old age is when humans lose their grip on normal things which we learnt while growing up, or that once came naturally to us – like simple motor functions or our ability to remember. An elderly grandmother easily remembers every little detail about her grandchildren. A few weeks later, she can’t remember which of her grandchildren loves a certain dish and which of them don’t. At some point, she would not be able to remember their names. It’s a terrifying thing to experience, and it’s even sadder for others to witness and go through. Clinically, the condition is known as Alzheimer’s disease.

What is Alzheimer’s disease The term was self-coined in the early 1900s, when German physician Dr Alois Alzheimer identified the first case of the disease in a 50 year old woman. He referred to it as a “peculiar disease” that caused profound memory loss and microscopic brain changes. Before this, dementia – a part of Alzheimer’s – already existed. Furthermore, contrary to common perception, Alzheimer’s is not a ‘normal’ part of ageing, because if it was, every elderly person would have it, and that’s simply not the case. There are completely healthy elderly individuals with peak brain health. The disease has been studied for well over a hundred years now, and scientists have yet to fully understand it. In most people with healthy brains, their brain cells operate similar to tiny factories. For those with Alzheimer’s disease, scientists believe parts of the “factory” begin to suffer in performance, and as the damage spreads, other brain cells’s functions begin to suffer, before inevitably causing irreversible damages in the “factory” of the brain. While they know that much, the science is unable to accurately pinpoint where the trouble begins. Alzheimer’s disease facts > It is a chronic, long-term condition > The symptoms are gradual > The effects on the brain are degenerative > The disease is most common for those over the age of 65, those with a family history of having it > The disease has been seen in younger individuals > The disease’s effects varies; some live a long life with mild cognitive damage, for others, the disease might be more rapidly degenerative > Alzheimer’s disease has no cure yet > Treatment exists to slow the disease’s progression