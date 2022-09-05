Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy

ON Saturday, the late Chadwick Boseman received the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance award for his final appearance as T’Challa in the Disney+ and Marvel studios animated series What If...? at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Boseman voiced his Black Panther character T’Challa in the show as he becomes Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy in an alternate universe. It was the last work by Boseman, who passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman was one of three actors to get posthumous Emmy nominations this year, along with Norm MacDonald and Jessica Walter, who was also nominated for Archer and is the only performer to receive two posthumous Emmy nominations.

Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43, has left a legacy that remains significant in mainstream culture and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with the upcoming release of the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Prior to his death, Boseman was unable to work on the sequel after it was delayed due to the pandemic. This prompted questions regarding what Boseman’s death meant for the Black Panther franchise.

The actor’s death led to major changes in the sequel’s story, as Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige said in a statement: “His portrayal of T’Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

As a result, the script underwent a revision to focus on Wakanda and its people.

The highly-anticipated sequel runs in theatres on Nov 11.