Chalamet Robin rumour debunked

THE highly-anticipated follow-up to The Batman is generating a lot of excitement, and people have started referring to it as The Batman 2. With Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the caped crusader, recent reports have sparked rumours that Timothee Chalamet may also join the cast, possibly portraying a character as significant as Robin. However, at this point in time, this is only regarded as a rumour.

Despite the fact that fans have been waiting for the Dune star to join the DC Universe (DCU) in recent months, a new insider has dismissed the rumour as completely false.

Jeff Sneider, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to debunk these claims, stated that the rumors about Chalamet playing Robin are “totally false.” He went on to assert that Chalamet is “no one’s sidekick, whether it be [Robert] Pattinson or anyone else.”

To that end, it has been revealed that the American-French actor will not be appearing alongside Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman film. Also, Sneider’s remarks highlight a valid point: Chalamet’s star power is too substantial to be cast as Robin, who serves as a mere ally of Batman in the DCU.

In the meantime, upcoming projects for Chalamet include Dune 2, which has been pushed back to March 2024, and Willy Wonka, which is scheduled to be released on Dec 15.

As for The Batman 2, directed by Matt Reeves, it is currently slated for release on Oct 3, 2025.