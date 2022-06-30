Change starts at home

This article will contain some sustainable, environmental-friendly decor ideas that tick both the appearance and sustainability boxes.

One such way is by choosing appliances that abide to the principles of sustainability i.e. reduced energy consumption.

In instances such as the latter, home owners or tenants can still opt for additions or modifications to minimise environmental impact by determining how their houses, or even certain rooms, are used, even if their residence was originally not intended to be eco-friendly.

While eco-friendly homes are designed and constructed in ways that will minimise their environmental impact, most houses that currently exist were built with this in mind.

By changing things within our homes to be more environmentally-friendly, it will push humanity towards self-preservation of the environment on a bigger scale.

A change of perspective is needed. Instead of looking at the big picture – the planet – we should instead look at the frame that holds the picture together, specifically, our homes that are situated on this rock hurtling through space.

In any case, everything leads back to how we aren’t taking care of the planet we’re living on, which is ironic, considering we take care of the homes we’re living in, and academics and scientists have project our extinction within the next century.

LAST year, Malaysia saw devastating floods, with one possibility being that they were caused by excessive logging, and a bigger culprit being pinned on general climate change. There were other factors too.

Start with the basics

To better acclimate to potential bigger changes in decor and fittings, it is a wise idea to start small, and most are probably already doing this given initiatives that have taken place within the country, such as decreasing the use of plastics.

As its a no-brainer that everyones’ eating utensils at home are stainless steel, how many actually use stainless steel straws? Tapao-ing or bungkus-ing drinks oftentimes leads to the restaurant giving out plastic straws. Having stainless steel straws at home (or even at work) decreases and even serves as reminder for us to turn down plastic straws.

Then, there’s the use of recyclable shopping bags, which is still encouraged.

As for actual decor, and going against the dogma of Asian aunties, it might be time to get rid of Tupperwares and “lesser” plastic containers, like the used ice-cream containers that always seem to contain frozen fish.

There is a visible style in swapping to steel and glass containers.

Actually going green

‘Decor’ doesn’t just refer to inanimate objects. It also refers to plants, or indoor plants specifically, which are 99% of the time aesthetically beautiful and soothing to the eyes.

Plants are very common in the home garden (for those lucky enough to have the space for it). Most people may have the odd one or two plants in the house, but what about the rest?

Functionally, most plants are also able to increase oxygen production and air quality within homes. To really push the boundary on how to make these plants look really good indoors, opt for traditional clay pots to house them.

In line with plants, also consider using second-hand furniture instead of buying new ones every time you need a refresh or a replacement.

Furthermore, in the spirit of sustainability, if a furniture becomes too “old” or gets broken, don’t just throw it out and contribute to excess. There are means to repurpose old furniture into new items, like turning a broken book shelf into a shelf to hold plants.

In terms of chemicals, there are a lot of elements within homes that contribute to global toxicity, particularly carbon dioxide emissions.

The most prevalent being the paint used on walls. Cheaper homes or rooms often tend to come with toxic wall paints that contribute greatly to the VOCs (Volatile Organic Components) that we inhale.

If possible, switch to environmentally-friendly paint, which are made from less harmful or natural ingredients.

Aside from wall paint, we also discard tonnes of chemicals through washing detergents, dishwashing liquid, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and the list goes on. There are far more sustainable items that be used instead of the industrially-made chemicals people are fond of and familiar with, such as vegan soaps.