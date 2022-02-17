Changing the overweight narrative

WITHOUT mincing words, Malaysia is the most obese country in Southeast Asia. This was revealed nine years ago by UK medical journal, The Lancet.

Six years later, in the 2019 National Health and Morbidity survey, 50.1% of the country’s adult population were reported to be overweight (30.4%) or obese (19.7%).

Since then, it has become worse, with the various lockdowns stemming from Covid-19 driving up physical inactivity, with mental health dips further contributing to stress eating.

The following are important things to keep in mind when it comes to changing eating habits.

Less is more

As an Asian country, rice and noodles are commonplace and are main components for most dishes, and it’s hard to imagine life without either.

But instead of attempting to eliminate rice and noodles from daily consumption entirely, how about limiting the quantity eaten?

Most of Malaysians take their rice consumption for granted without knowing the true extent of overeating it.

One rounded tablespoon of cooked rice contains roughly 35 calories. Most plates of rice dishes, like fried rice, contains about 12 tablespoons of rice. That’s around 420 calories, and it’s not accounting the trickle calories from external ingredients added to or eaten with that one meal of rice.

An adult male requires an average of 2,500 calories, while for an adult female its 2,000 calories. It’s not hard to imagine how easy it is to overshoot the daily caloric requirement when your first meal of the day, like a harmless plate of nasi lemak with an egg or fried chicken easily ranges between 450 to 800 calories.

And then, on top of that, you have lunch, teatime, dinner and maybe even supper. In between all of that, maybe you’re drinking sugar-laden drinks or snacks.

Calories add up, and the first step in cultivating healthier eating habits is adjusting to eating less than you normally do. Once old habits are rewritten, everything else falls into place easier.