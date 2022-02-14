Chaos as dangerous driver has multiple hit-and-runs

AS though causing one hit and run accident wasn’t enough, a driver decided to dish out a combo of collisions late yesterday afternoon.

The story came to light when a man called Imran Abdul Jabar uploaded dashcam footage on Facebook showing a BMW with the number plate VES 1172 hitting a Grab rider and fleeing the scene.

The video can be viewed here.

According to Imran, the unfortunate rider was his brother, and the accident occurred near The Mines, in Seri Kembangan.

“Alhamdulillah, my brother is okay. The injuries were light. However, his motorcycle and source of income was affected,” Imran explained in the captions.

The drama doesn’t end there, or rather, it didn’t begin with Imran’s brother.