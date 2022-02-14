Chaos as dangerous driver has multiple hit-and-runs

AS though causing one hit and run accident wasn’t enough, a driver decided to dish out a combo of collisions late yesterday afternoon.
The story came to light when a man called Imran Abdul Jabar uploaded dashcam footage on Facebook showing a BMW with the number plate VES 1172 hitting a Grab rider and fleeing the scene.
The video can be viewed here.
According to Imran, the unfortunate rider was his brother, and the accident occurred near The Mines, in Seri Kembangan.
“Alhamdulillah, my brother is okay. The injuries were light. However, his motorcycle and source of income was affected,” Imran explained in the captions.
The drama doesn’t end there, or rather, it didn’t begin with Imran’s brother.
Around ten minutes later, the same vehicle bearing the same license plate was captured by another road user’s dashcam knocking over two different motorcycle users – one after the other – on the Sungai Besi highway.
On the second and third accident footage, the time on the dashcame read 3:57pm, with both accidents taking place within the same minute.
Imran explained in the comments to his video that a police report has already been lodged, and hopefully the other victims have lodged reports as well.