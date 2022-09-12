Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy have not discussed Furiosa role

IN the upcoming prequel film Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy will replace Charlize Theron, who played the title character in Mad Max: Fury Road. She will be playing a younger version of the character.

However, Theron claims that it is completely okay that Taylor-Joy did not contact her before filming the prequel.

Theron told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s always tricky, who wants to pick up the phone and say, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go do this without you.’ No one wants to do that. So, I totally get that.”

She remarked that she is not upset with director George Miller either. She expressed that she loves Miller and that she will definitely “talk to him again. I think it was just too hard.” The 47-year- old actress even gave 26-year-old Taylor Joy compliments for her future performance.

“One of the greatest f***ing actresses is picking up something that I only imagined.”

The actress acknowledged that working on the Mad Max reboot was a very difficult experience. “I have never done anything that needed that kind of endurance, and I don’t think I ever will [again].”

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released in theatres on May 24, 2024