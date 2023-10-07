Cheese recipes

GET ready to embark on a culinary adventure that celebrates the irresistible charm of cheese. From comforting classics to fresh and vibrant creations, these four recipes showcase the diverse ways cheese can elevate your dishes. Whether you are a cheese aficionado or simply enjoy the indulgence it brings, these recipes will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Cheesy spinach-stuffed chicken breast

Indulge in the ultimate combination of flavours with this recipe. Tender chicken breasts are filled with a luscious mixture of fresh spinach, melted mozzarella cheese, and grated Parmesan. Sear to perfection and then bake for a cheesy, spinach-filled delight that will impress your taste buds.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil, for cooking

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Using a sharp knife, make a pocket in each chicken breast by cutting a horizontal slit.

3. Season the chicken breasts with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

4. Stuff each chicken breast with a handful of fresh spinach leaves, followed by a generous amount of shredded mozzarella cheese and grated Parmesan cheese.

5. Secure the opening with toothpicks to hold the filling inside.

6. Heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken breasts for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

7. Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

8. Remove from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Enjoy the cheesy, spinach-filled goodness!